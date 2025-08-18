Delhi: 7 killed, 11 trapped as wall, roof of dargah cave-in
Seven people lost their lives after the roof and walls of two rooms at Patte Shah Dargah, close to Humayun's Tomb in southeast Delhi, collapsed during heavy rain on Friday.
Eleven people were trapped under the debris.
Among the victims were a mother and daughter who had taken shelter from the downpour.
Rooms were built 50-60 years ago
The dargah's rooms, built about 50-60 years ago, were reportedly in poor shape. Locals had noticed cracks and waterlogging that weakened the structure.
Police have filed a negligence case against unknown persons and are reviewing CCTV footage to piece together what happened.
The caretaker and imam's family are being questioned as investigators look into whether neglect or lack of repairs played a role in this tragedy—raising fresh concerns about safety around historic sites like Humayun's Tomb.