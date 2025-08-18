DMRC's kite-flying woes on I-Day reduce over past years

The Delhi Metro team got proactive: they stationed maintenance crews on all lines during peak kite-flying days and added insulation sleeves to wires at elevated stations with heavy bird and kite activity. They also tweaked the wiring setup to stop those metallic manjha strings from causing short circuits.

They even run awareness campaigns

Whenever a kite string gets tangled up, DMRC's rapid-response teams jump in fast so trains stay on time.

Plus, their awareness drives remind everyone not to fly kites near those high-voltage wires.

All these moves together have made festival season rides smoother for everyone.