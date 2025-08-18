FASTag Annual Pass: Over 30,000 activations in UP within 48 hours
FASTag's new Annual Pass is making waves in Uttar Pradesh—30,000 private vehicles signed up by August 16, within two days of launch.
In only two days, drivers logged over 21,000 toll crossings. UP West (Lucknow Zone) accounted for 18,136 transactions, while UP East (Varanasi Zone) reported 3,106 transactions.
On launch day alone, more than 1.4 lakh users joined across India; by August 17, activations crossed the four lakh mark with over 4.25 lakh toll-free trips.
How to get the annual pass
The FASTag Annual Pass is a game-changer for frequent highway travelers—it drops the average toll per trip from ₹100 to just ₹15 for private cars.
You can activate it for ₹3,000 through the Rajmargyatra app and get either one year or up to 200 crossings, whichever comes earlier, on selected highways and expressways.
There's even a monthly pass option if you live within 20km of a toll plaza—making road trips a lot lighter on your wallet.