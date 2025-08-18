FASTag Annual Pass: Over 30,000 activations in UP within 48 hours

How to get the annual pass

The FASTag Annual Pass is a game-changer for frequent highway travelers—it drops the average toll per trip from ₹100 to just ₹15 for private cars.

You can activate it for ₹3,000 through the Rajmargyatra app and get either one year or up to 200 crossings, whichever comes earlier, on selected highways and expressways.

There's even a monthly pass option if you live within 20km of a toll plaza—making road trips a lot lighter on your wallet.