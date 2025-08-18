Gadkari announces new routes to cut Delhi traffic
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari just rolled out the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) and Dwarka Expressway, aiming to cut Delhi's infamous traffic jams by half.
These new roads are part of a bigger push—guided by PM Modi—to make getting around the NCR smoother and faster.
Investment worth ₹65,000 crore
Gadkari shared plans for even more connections: links from UER-II to major expressways like Delhi-Katra and Delhi-Dehradun, a new route from southwest Delhi to Noida-Faridabad, plus tunnels and elevated corridors to keep things moving.
He said these upgrades aren't just about saving time—they'll also help reroute long-distance traffic away from city roads.
IIT reports already show logistics costs have dropped 6% thanks to these projects, with more savings expected by 2026.
The total investment? A massive ₹65,000 crore.