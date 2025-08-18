Gadkari announces new routes to cut Delhi traffic

Investment worth ₹65,000 crore

Gadkari shared plans for even more connections: links from UER-II to major expressways like Delhi-Katra and Delhi-Dehradun, a new route from southwest Delhi to Noida-Faridabad, plus tunnels and elevated corridors to keep things moving.

He said these upgrades aren't just about saving time—they'll also help reroute long-distance traffic away from city roads.

IIT reports already show logistics costs have dropped 6% thanks to these projects, with more savings expected by 2026.

The total investment? A massive ₹65,000 crore.