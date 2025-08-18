Tihar Jail extortion case: Businessman paid ₹15L 'protection money'

Allegations taken seriously by court

According to Goyal, jail staff and inmates teamed up to demand money from families in exchange for perks like unlimited phone and video calls.

If someone refused to pay up, they were punished harshly.

The Delhi High Court took these allegations seriously—ordering the CBI and Delhi Home Department to investigate after an internal judge confirmed the scam existed.

Nine jail officials have already been suspended and transferred, with disciplinary action underway.

Both investigating teams have eight weeks to report back.