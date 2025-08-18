J&K flood: Teacher saves 80 kids by delaying their lunch

Primary school teacher Hukum Chand postponed the kids' lunch for Independence Day celebrations—just minutes before floodwaters rushed in. Sensing danger, he sent older students to higher ground and kept the younger ones safe inside. Thanks to his quick call, all 80 children survived.

Chand also rescued villagers

After saving his students, Chand rescued about 30 injured villagers from debris—even as he faced personal tragedy by losing his own brother in the flood.

The village suffered heavy damage to homes and temples. Now, survivors are staying in relief camps while Army and NDRF teams continue rescue efforts.

Chand's presence of mind truly saved lives when it mattered most.