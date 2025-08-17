Air India cancels flight after maintenance issue; offers full refund India Aug 17, 2025

Air India called off its Milan to Delhi flight (AI138) on Saturday after a maintenance issue popped up just as the plane was about to leave.

Passengers weren't left stranded—Air India arranged hotel stays and gave them the choice of a full refund or a free rebooking.

The airline also said, "Alternative arrangements are being made to fly the passengers to their destination at the earliest," showing they're trying to make things right.