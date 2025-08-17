Air India cancels flight after maintenance issue; offers full refund
Air India called off its Milan to Delhi flight (AI138) on Saturday after a maintenance issue popped up just as the plane was about to leave.
Passengers weren't left stranded—Air India arranged hotel stays and gave them the choice of a full refund or a free rebooking.
The airline also said, "Alternative arrangements are being made to fly the passengers to their destination at the earliest," showing they're trying to make things right.
String of last-minute cancelations on Air India's European routes
This isn't a one-off: Air India's European routes, flown with Boeing 787s, have seen several last-minute cancelations lately because of technical problems.
Even with CEO Campbell Wilson promising thorough fleet checks, issues keep cropping up.
Just earlier this month, a Delhi-bound flight from Bhubaneswar was canceled due to high cabin temperatures, and another London-bound 787 had to abort take-off from Delhi because of tech troubles.