Delhi on alert as heavy rains swell Yamuna

Authorities are watching things closely

Haryana officials have already warned Delhi and local districts, sounding sirens and pausing canal supplies to handle the extra water.

Superintendent Engineer R S Mittal explained that heavy rainfall in the catchment areas led to water levels rising sharply, pushing the discharge beyond the low flood mark.

Authorities are watching things closely, so if you live in a low-lying area, keep an eye out for updates and follow any safety instructions.