Delhi on alert as heavy rains swell Yamuna
Big rains in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have caused the Yamuna River to swell, putting parts of Delhi on alert for possible flooding.
The Hathnikund Barrage just released nearly 1.8 lakh cusecs of water—the first big release this monsoon—and that surge is expected to reach Delhi in the next 30-48 hours.
Authorities are watching things closely
Haryana officials have already warned Delhi and local districts, sounding sirens and pausing canal supplies to handle the extra water.
Superintendent Engineer R S Mittal explained that heavy rainfall in the catchment areas led to water levels rising sharply, pushing the discharge beyond the low flood mark.
Authorities are watching things closely, so if you live in a low-lying area, keep an eye out for updates and follow any safety instructions.