Rajasthan: Man's decomposed body found in blue drum, kids missing
A decomposed body was discovered inside a sealed blue drum at a rented house in Tijara, Alwar district, Rajasthan.
The victim, Hansraj, had moved there from Uttar Pradesh six weeks ago with his wife and three children—who are missing since the incident.
The landlord raised the alarm after noticing a strong odor during a visit.
Investigation underway, no arrests made yet
Police believe Hansraj was murdered and are investigating how long the body was hidden and why he was killed.
Forensic teams are collecting evidence while officers contact family members to piece together what happened.
Hansraj's wife and kids remain missing, and no arrests have been reported as the investigation continues.