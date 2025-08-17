Chhattisgarh: Naxal hideout found, ₹16.5L cash recovered
Security forces in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district had a gunfight with Maoist Naxals on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, leading to the discovery of a hidden stash of explosives, weapons, and cash.
The operation kicked off after one of the four former Maoists—who'd recently surrendered and together carried ₹19 lakh in bounties—shared key information about the location.
Naxals escaped during exchange of fire
The team recovered four BGL rounds, a hand grenade, 15 gelatin rods, 50 detonators, rifle magazines, INSAS ammo, and ₹16.5 lakh in cash from a forest near Gobra road.
The Naxals escaped during the exchange of fire.
This win is part of ongoing efforts to weaken the insurgency through joint security action and by encouraging more rebels to surrender for rehabilitation under state programs.