Chhattisgarh: Naxal hideout found, ₹16.5L cash recovered India Aug 17, 2025

Security forces in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district had a gunfight with Maoist Naxals on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, leading to the discovery of a hidden stash of explosives, weapons, and cash.

The operation kicked off after one of the four former Maoists—who'd recently surrendered and together carried ₹19 lakh in bounties—shared key information about the location.