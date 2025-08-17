Next Article
Schools closed in Jammu division as rescue ops continue
All schools across Jammu Division are closed this Monday, August 18, after heavy rains, cloudbursts, and flash floods caused major disruption.
The move comes as officials respond to severe weather that's especially impacted Kishtwar and Kathua districts, where rescue teams are still working on the ground.
61 dead, several missing in Kishtwar
Since August 14, flash floods in Kishtwar have claimed 61 lives and led to the rescue of 116 people so far.
In Kathua, seven people have died due to floods and landslides.
Around 450 personnel—including Army, police, and local teams—are searching for missing people and helping those affected.
Some injured residents are being airlifted to Pathankot for treatment as relief operations continue.