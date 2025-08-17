Schools closed in Jammu division as rescue ops continue

61 dead, several missing in Kishtwar

Since August 14, flash floods in Kishtwar have claimed 61 lives and led to the rescue of 116 people so far.

In Kathua, seven people have died due to floods and landslides.

Around 450 personnel—including Army, police, and local teams—are searching for missing people and helping those affected.

Some injured residents are being airlifted to Pathankot for treatment as relief operations continue.