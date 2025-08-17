Nagpur woman dies in hit-and-run; husband rides home with corpse
On August 10, 2025, Gyarshi Yadav lost her life when a speeding red Tata truck hit the motorcycle she was riding with her husband near Nagpur.
The truck sped away, and despite heavy rain, no one stopped to help. Heartbreakingly, Amit had to tie his wife's body to their bike and ride home.
The case quickly drew national attention after a video of the incident went viral.
Truck driver arrested after week-long manhunt
Nagpur police used the MARVEL AI system to sift through hours of highway CCTV footage, narrowing down red trucks by speed and number plate.
This led them to a Tata truck registered in Uttar Pradesh (UP 14 MT 2190).
On August 16, police tracked down and arrested driver Satyapal Rajendra in Farrukhabad, UP—about 700km from Nagpur—and seized the vehicle.
The investigation is ongoing.