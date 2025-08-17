Nagpur woman dies in hit-and-run; husband rides home with corpse India Aug 17, 2025

On August 10, 2025, Gyarshi Yadav lost her life when a speeding red Tata truck hit the motorcycle she was riding with her husband near Nagpur.

The truck sped away, and despite heavy rain, no one stopped to help. Heartbreakingly, Amit had to tie his wife's body to their bike and ride home.

The case quickly drew national attention after a video of the incident went viral.