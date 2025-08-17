China foreign minister to visit India for high-level talks

Talks on resuming border trade, direct flights likely

The focus is on easing military tensions in eastern Ladakh, where both countries still have tens of thousands of troops.

They'll also talk about reopening border trade routes and restarting direct flights—small but important steps to rebuild trust.

With China reaffirming its commitment to "important common understandings" from past Modi-Xi meetings, this visit is a key move toward better dialogue and smoother ties before Modi's upcoming China trip.