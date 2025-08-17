China foreign minister to visit India for high-level talks
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is coming to New Delhi on August 18-19, 2024, to meet with India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval.
This marks the 24th round of high-level talks just ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's trip to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Tianjin at the end of August [2024].
Talks on resuming border trade, direct flights likely
The focus is on easing military tensions in eastern Ladakh, where both countries still have tens of thousands of troops.
They'll also talk about reopening border trade routes and restarting direct flights—small but important steps to rebuild trust.
With China reaffirming its commitment to "important common understandings" from past Modi-Xi meetings, this visit is a key move toward better dialogue and smoother ties before Modi's upcoming China trip.