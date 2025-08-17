Next Article
IMD warns of rain in Chennai until August 21
Chennai is in for a stretch of moderate rain and thunderstorms, with the IMD warning about possible waterlogging and traffic jams in some areas.
Showers are likely to continue until August 21, thanks to a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal that's moving toward Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.
Rainfall deficit in some parts of the city
Short bursts of rain could slow down your commute or plans, especially in areas prone to waterlogging.
While some parts of Chennai are still running an 8% rainfall deficit since June, others have seen excess rain—so the weather has been a bit unpredictable.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu overall is actually getting more rain than usual this season.