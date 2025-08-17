Next Article
Andhra Pradesh on red alert for extremely heavy rainfall
The IMD has put 10 districts in Andhra Pradesh, including Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, and Guntur, on red alert for extremely heavy rainfall on Monday, August 18.
Krishna and Bapatla are on orange alert.
This downpour is being driven by an active southwest monsoon and a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal.
Flood-level warning in Visakhapatnam
With places like Kapuluppada in Visakhapatnam seeing over 150mm of rain, authorities have issued a flood-level warning at Prakasam Barrage as inflows reach 2.85 lakh cusecs.
People living near rivers are urged to stay alert.
If you need help or updates, emergency numbers are 112, 1070, or the toll-free helpline 1800-425-0101.