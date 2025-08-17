Andhra Pradesh on red alert for extremely heavy rainfall

Flood-level warning in Visakhapatnam

With places like Kapuluppada in Visakhapatnam seeing over 150mm of rain, authorities have issued a flood-level warning at Prakasam Barrage as inflows reach 2.85 lakh cusecs.

People living near rivers are urged to stay alert.

If you need help or updates, emergency numbers are 112, 1070, or the toll-free helpline 1800-425-0101.