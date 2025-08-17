Next Article
Man killed by girlfriend's family after 3-year relationship: Jharkhand police
A 22-year-old man, Amrendra Singh, was found dead on railway tracks in Jharkhand's Palamu district this week.
What first looked like a train accident turned out to be a planned murder—police say Singh was killed by his girlfriend's family after years of their relationship facing strong opposition, even after she got married in 2022.
Case highlights extreme step families take over relationship choices
Investigators found that Singh was strangled on August 15 and his body placed on the tracks to cover up the crime.
After Singh's family filed a complaint, police arrested four members of the girl's family and recovered key evidence including the rope used for strangulation, a 'gamcha,' phone, and motorcycle.
The case is a grim reminder of how far some families go over relationship choices.