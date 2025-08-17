Delhi-NCR traffic slows down due to rain, humidity at 80%

Waterlogging on roads; air quality 'satisfactory'

Waterlogging made some roads nearly impassable—half of Lala Jagat Narayan Marg was underwater near Netaji Subhash Place.

Traffic got worse after restrictions were lifted post the Prime Minister's Rohini visit.

If you're heading out tomorrow (Monday), expect more cloudy skies and possible showers, but on the bright side, Delhi's air quality stayed 'satisfactory' with an AQI of 91 despite all the rain.