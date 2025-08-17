Delhi-NCR traffic slows down due to rain, humidity at 80%
On Sunday, parts of Delhi-NCR got hit by afternoon rain, leaving several roads waterlogged and causing major traffic slowdowns.
Areas like Dhaula Kuan, Naraina, Patel Nagar, Rohini, and Parliament Street received rainfall, with Pusa recording the highest at 13mm.
Temperatures hovered between 25°C and 34°C with humidity at a sticky 80%.
Waterlogging on roads; air quality 'satisfactory'
Waterlogging made some roads nearly impassable—half of Lala Jagat Narayan Marg was underwater near Netaji Subhash Place.
Traffic got worse after restrictions were lifted post the Prime Minister's Rohini visit.
If you're heading out tomorrow (Monday), expect more cloudy skies and possible showers, but on the bright side, Delhi's air quality stayed 'satisfactory' with an AQI of 91 despite all the rain.
IMD predicts similar weather tomorrow
The IMD says similar weather is likely on Monday for Delhi-NCR: think light to moderate rain or thundershowers, steady temps between 24°C and 34°C—so maybe keep that umbrella handy!