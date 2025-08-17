Next Article
'Go around' landing escape saves passengers on IndiGo flight
On August 17, 2025, an IndiGo plane flying from Dibrugarh to Guwahati had a close call when it executed a go-around just before landing.
The pilots quickly did a "go around"—basically circling back up instead of landing—to keep everyone safe.
Thanks to their fast reaction, all passengers landed safely on the second try.
What is a go around
This is a solid reminder that pilots and air traffic controllers are always watching out for us—even when things get tense.
"Go arounds" might sound dramatic, but they're actually standard safety moves in aviation.
So next time your flight circles the airport before landing, know it's just your crew making sure you get home safe.