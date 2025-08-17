Godavari river in spate; Eluru district on high alert
The Godavari river is overflowing, with water levels at Bhadrachalam reaching 33.7 feet this Sunday. The Polavaram project has also seen high levels, releasing huge volumes of water downstream.
With heavy rain expected over the next couple of days, officials in Eluru district are on high alert—boats and expert swimmers are being kept ready as a precaution.
Low-lying villages at risk
Low-lying villages like Velerupadu, Kukunur, and Jeelugumilli could face flooding as river levels rise and small streams spill over.
The district administration has warned people—especially those in tribal settlements—not to cross flooded areas.
Emergency helplines are active, and a control room is coordinating relief efforts.
Public grievance event canceled
A public grievance event set for August 18 has been canceled due to the flood threat.
Local leaders have asked officials to help evacuate at-risk residents and make sure everyone gets essentials like milk, drinking water, and veggies if things get worse.