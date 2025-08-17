Godavari river in spate; Eluru district on high alert India Aug 17, 2025

The Godavari river is overflowing, with water levels at Bhadrachalam reaching 33.7 feet this Sunday. The Polavaram project has also seen high levels, releasing huge volumes of water downstream.

With heavy rain expected over the next couple of days, officials in Eluru district are on high alert—boats and expert swimmers are being kept ready as a precaution.