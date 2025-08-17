Andhra Pradesh may see sea levels rise by 62cm: Draft
Andhra Pradesh's coast might see sea levels go up by 20cm in the next 25 years, according to a new state climate action draft.
If global temperatures rise by 1.5 to 2°C, the increase could reach 62cm by the year 2100.
These warnings come from data shared by the India Meteorological Department and NASA.
Coastal districts at risk
Rising seas put coastal districts like West and East Godavari, Nellore, and Guntur at serious risk.
Already facing erosion and land loss, these areas could see over 280 villages impacted by inundation if temperatures climb past two degrees Celsius.
Urgent action needed to protect land, people
Fertile farmland in the Krishna and Godavari deltas—about 35,000 hectares—could turn salty and become unusable. This threatens food supplies and local incomes.
With sea levels rising about 3mm each year along India's coast, experts say urgent action is needed to protect both people and land from climate impacts.