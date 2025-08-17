Andhra Pradesh may see sea levels rise by 62cm: Draft India Aug 17, 2025

Andhra Pradesh's coast might see sea levels go up by 20cm in the next 25 years, according to a new state climate action draft.

If global temperatures rise by 1.5 to 2°C, the increase could reach 62cm by the year 2100.

These warnings come from data shared by the India Meteorological Department and NASA.