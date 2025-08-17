Next Article
Drunk man with BJP flag hits crowd; 10 injured
On Saturday night in Lucknow's Telibagh market, an SUV drove into a crowd heading to Varadani Hanuman Mandir for Janmashtami celebrations, leaving 10 people hurt—including two children.
The driver, Akshay Singh (also known as Sagar), tried to escape by ramming other vehicles but was caught after a police constable chased him on a motorcycle and with the help of locals, after he allegedly resisted arrest.
3 victims critical, investigations ongoing
Three victims remain in critical condition at PGI Trauma Centre; five others with minor injuries have been discharged.
Singh, who already has eight criminal cases against him, was reportedly drunk at the time.
The SUV had a BJP flag—police are checking if there's any political link. Investigations are ongoing.