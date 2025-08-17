Drunk man with BJP flag hits crowd; 10 injured India Aug 17, 2025

On Saturday night in Lucknow's Telibagh market, an SUV drove into a crowd heading to Varadani Hanuman Mandir for Janmashtami celebrations, leaving 10 people hurt—including two children.

The driver, Akshay Singh (also known as Sagar), tried to escape by ramming other vehicles but was caught after a police constable chased him on a motorcycle and with the help of locals, after he allegedly resisted arrest.