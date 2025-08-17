Himachal Pradesh: Flash floods, landslides wreak havoc in Mandi
Heavy rain on Sunday triggered flash floods and landslides in Mandi district, while Kullu and Kinnaur also experienced significant rainfall and related disruptions.
Major highways like the Chandigarh-Manali route are blocked, homes have been damaged, and several villages are now cut off.
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has asked officials to speed up rescue work and clear roads as quickly as possible.
136 dead in rain-related incidents since June
Since June 20, 2025, rain-related disasters in Himachal have claimed 136 lives—26 in Mandi alone—and caused huge losses to roads, water supply, farms, and electricity.
With key highways still blocked and heavy rain continuing, reaching stranded people is tough.
Authorities are urging everyone to stay alert and follow safety advice while restoration efforts continue despite the ongoing downpour.