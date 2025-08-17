Himachal Pradesh: Flash floods, landslides wreak havoc in Mandi India Aug 17, 2025

Heavy rain on Sunday triggered flash floods and landslides in Mandi district, while Kullu and Kinnaur also experienced significant rainfall and related disruptions.

Major highways like the Chandigarh-Manali route are blocked, homes have been damaged, and several villages are now cut off.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has asked officials to speed up rescue work and clear roads as quickly as possible.