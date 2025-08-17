Mumbai on orange alert as heavy rains continue: IMD

High tides, flood warnings, and reservoir status

Western suburbs like Charkop got drenched with 190mm of rain in just 24 hours before August 17.

High tides up to 3.54 meters on August 18 are raising flood concerns, so officials are urging everyone to stay away from the shoreline.

On the bright side, Mumbai's main reservoirs are nearly full at over 90% capacity—good news for water supply—even as daily life faces disruptions from persistent rain and flash flood warnings.