Mumbai on orange alert as heavy rains continue: IMD
Mumbai and nearby Konkan districts are on orange alert, with the IMD warning of heavy to very heavy rain through Tuesday.
Thane and Palghar are also affected, while Ratnagiri is under a red alert for August 17-18.
The culprit? A low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal that's fueling steady downpours along Maharashtra's coast.
High tides, flood warnings, and reservoir status
Western suburbs like Charkop got drenched with 190mm of rain in just 24 hours before August 17.
High tides up to 3.54 meters on August 18 are raising flood concerns, so officials are urging everyone to stay away from the shoreline.
On the bright side, Mumbai's main reservoirs are nearly full at over 90% capacity—good news for water supply—even as daily life faces disruptions from persistent rain and flash flood warnings.