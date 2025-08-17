SC asks for transparency: Names of excluded voters made public
Chief Election Commissioner of India, Gyanesh Kumar, just announced that the names of 65 lakh people left out from the state's draft voter list have been made public.
This move comes after the Supreme Court ordered more transparency and asked for reasons behind each exclusion.
The decision was acted on quickly—within 56 hours—after several petitions challenged how the revision was done.
Draft electoral rolls open for review since August 1
The draft electoral rolls have been open for everyone to review since August 1, with a deadline to raise objections or make corrections by September 1.
This is your chance to make sure you—or anyone you know—aren't missing from the list.
Kumar emphasized that India's election process is a multi-layered, decentralized construct as envisaged by law, saying this step helps keep things transparent and counters any misinformation about how voter lists are updated.