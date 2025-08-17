SC asks for transparency: Names of excluded voters made public

Draft electoral rolls open for review since August 1

The draft electoral rolls have been open for everyone to review since August 1, with a deadline to raise objections or make corrections by September 1.

This is your chance to make sure you—or anyone you know—aren't missing from the list.

Kumar emphasized that India's election process is a multi-layered, decentralized construct as envisaged by law, saying this step helps keep things transparent and counters any misinformation about how voter lists are updated.