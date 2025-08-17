Assam: 309 families displaced in Biswanath district eviction drive

The Assam government has launched an eviction drive in Biswanath district, displacing 309 families. The operation was carried out on nearly 175 bighas, or 23 hectares, of land in the Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) at Japariguri. District Commissioner Simanta Kumar Das said notices were issued to encroachers on August 1, giving them a 15-day notice to vacate.

Operation details Eviction drive conducted peacefully, no 1 injured: District Commissioner District Commissioner Das confirmed that the eviction drive was conducted peacefully. All families have vacated the area, and many have even dismantled their houses, PTI reported. "We demolished the remaining houses. There was also one big tea garden. That is being dismantled now for the forestation drive later," he said.

Security deployment 600 personnel deployed for the operation The District Commissioner said that the eviction drive was supported by a large security presence. Around 600 security personnel were deployed. The operation also made use of heavy machinery, which included 20 excavators, as well as dozens of tractors. Another official stated that most encroachers belonged to the Bengali-speaking Muslim community.