Assam: 309 families displaced in Biswanath district eviction drive
What's the story
The Assam government has launched an eviction drive in Biswanath district, displacing 309 families. The operation was carried out on nearly 175 bighas, or 23 hectares, of land in the Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) at Japariguri. District Commissioner Simanta Kumar Das said notices were issued to encroachers on August 1, giving them a 15-day notice to vacate.
Operation details
Eviction drive conducted peacefully, no 1 injured: District Commissioner
District Commissioner Das confirmed that the eviction drive was conducted peacefully. All families have vacated the area, and many have even dismantled their houses, PTI reported. "We demolished the remaining houses. There was also one big tea garden. That is being dismantled now for the forestation drive later," he said.
Security deployment
600 personnel deployed for the operation
The District Commissioner said that the eviction drive was supported by a large security presence. Around 600 security personnel were deployed. The operation also made use of heavy machinery, which included 20 excavators, as well as dozens of tractors. Another official stated that most encroachers belonged to the Bengali-speaking Muslim community.
Criticism voiced
AAMSU calls eviction 'inhuman'
All Assam Minority Students' Union (AAMSU) General Secretary Kuddus Ali Sarkar slammed the eviction drive as "inhuman." He demanded an immediate halt to the operation until proper rehabilitation measures are taken. Ethnic organizations in support of the state government's actions have launched a movement called 'Miya Kheda Andolan.' The term 'Miya' is a derogatory word for Bengali-speaking Muslims in Assam, which community activists have recently adopted as a form of resistance.