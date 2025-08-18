By the numbers: Abhishek Sharma owns this unique T20 record

Young opener Abhishek Sharma has been a revelation for India in T20I cricket. Abhishek, who made his debut following last year's ICC T20 World Cup , has broken multiple records. The left-handed dasher currently has a strike rate of 193.84, the highest in T20Is among batters with minimum 250 balls faced. Notably, Abhishek owns seven T20 tons before turning 25, a record in the format.

Record Abhishek tops this list Abhishek made his T20 debut in 2018 during the Indian Premier League (IPL). In just 146 matches, the star opener has amassed seven tons and 22 half-centuries. Abhishek, who was born on September 4, 2000, is the only player to have slammed more than six T20 hundreds before turning 25, as per ESPNcricinfo. His compatriot Shubman Gill follows him with six such centuries.

Centuries Three uncanny tons! It is worth noting that three of Abhishek's seven tons have come in 40 or less balls. In 2023, he hammered a 28-ball ton against Meghalaya during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Earlier this year, Abhishek shattered records with his 37-ball century against England at Wankhede Stadium. In IPL 2025, he slammed a ton off 40 balls for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Punjab Kings.

Records Other notable records held by Abhishek Abhishek owns the highest individual score for India in T20I cricket. He slammed a 54-ball 135 against England in Mumbai this year. He hammered 13 sixes in the innings, the most for India in a T20I. Abhishek also has the second-fastest century for India in the shortest format, only behind Rohit Sharma's 35-ball ton against Sri Lanka (2017).