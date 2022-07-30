Entertainment

Costliest items, possessions owned by Kartik Aaryan

Costliest items, possessions owned by Kartik Aaryan

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jul 30, 2022, 04:10 am 3 min read

Take a look at Kartik Aaryan's net worth and properties.

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan hit it out of the park with his most recent film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The horror comedy-drama went on a rampage at the box office breaking and making several records. Not only this, Aaryan has occupied a permanent place in the headlines due to his rumored relationships and upcoming projects. Let's discuss the costliest possessions of the actor.

Apartment From being paying guest to buying Rs. 1.60cr apartment

Aaryan lives in an apartment in Mumbai's Versova neighborhood. According to reports, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor used to live in the same apartment as a paying guest back when he moved to Mumbai. Later, he purchased it for a sum of Rs. 1.60cr. The 459 square feet apartment is located on the fifth floor of Yari Road's Raj Kiran Co-op Housing Society.

Cars His most expensive four-wheeler cost him Rs. 4.5cr!

With the photos that Aaryan shares on Instagram, it is evident that the actor is fond of luxury cars. He has a fleet of swanky cars parked in his garage including a Lamborghini Urus Capsule (reportedly Rs. 4.5cr), a Porsche 718 Boxster (over Rs. 1.22cr), a green Mini Cooper S Convertible (approximately Rs. 39 lakh), and a BMW 5 (Rs. 85 lakh).

Do you know? Aaryan owns India's first McLaren GT

Producer Bhushan Kumar gifted Aaryan India's first McLaren GT following the success of BB 2. It's estimated the supercar's cost would be approximately Rs. 4.7cr (ex-showroom) in India. Photos of Aaryan and Kumar with the classic McLaren Orange were widely circulated on social media earlier.

Salary Remunerations for movies and endorsements

According to media reports, Aaryan charges Rs. 5cr to Rs. 7cr for movies. Like any other celebrity, he also has cash flowing in from other sources, too. He endorses brands including BOAT, OPPO, Emami, Fair and Handsome, Veet Men, Armani Exchange Men's Watches, and ITC's Engage deodorants, to name a few. But there are no reports on his remuneration for these endorsements.

Data 'Koffee with Karan': When his skull jacket went viral

Back in 2018, Aaryan participated in the talk show Koffee with Karan and made headlines for flaunting his embroidered skull zipped jacket by Mastermind Japan. The jacket is one of the priciest possessions of Aaryan with an estimated value of Rs. 4 lakh.

Information Where will we see Aaryan next?

On the acting front, Aaryan has a huge lineup of films that are in various stages of production. This includes Freddy, Shehzada, and Sajid Nadiadwala's next production. Shehzada, co-starring Kriti Sanon in the lead role, is slated for release on February 10, 2023. The movie is the remake of the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which starred Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the lead.