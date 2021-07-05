Kartik Aaryan's 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' makers to change movie name

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Jul 05, 2021, 01:36 pm

Movie title of Kartik Aaryan's 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' will soon change

Just last month, Kartik Aaryan announced his upcoming Sajid Nadiadwala-backed film, Satyanarayan Ki Katha. And it's already facing a crisis. The movie's title irked many on social media, following which its makers have decided to change it to "avoid hurting sentiments." National award-winner Sameer Vidwans, who's helming the film, released a statement, which was shared by Aaryan. The new title hasn't been revealed yet.

Reaction

Nadiawala's face will be blackened, says Sanskriti Bachao Manch

Satyanarayan Ki Katha means "the story of Satyanarayan (Lord Vishnu)." The Lord Vishnu angle didn't sit well with Madhya Pradesh-based Hinduist organization, Sanskriti Bachao Manch. They have submitted a memorandum to slap a criminal case against Nadiadwala, adding that if he ever visits Bhopal, his face will be blackened. Its president Chandrashekhar Tiwari said that in recent times, movies have always insulted Hindu deities.

Information

The film is set to go on floors this year

And the Aaryan-starrer is one of them. Any further attempt to hurt Hindu sentiments won't be tolerated, Tiwari added. The film, which is also being backed by Shareen Mantri Kedia-Kishor Arora's Namah Pictures, is set to hit the floors at the end of this year.

Information

Not too long ago, Akshay Kumar's 'Prithviraj' faced similar situation

Not too long ago, Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj faced a similar situation with Karni Sena, when its Youth Wing president Surjeet Singh Rathore warned of Padmaavat-like consequences if their demands are not met. Their demands included "screening of the film before its release, the film be shown to the Rajput society, and title of the film to be Veer Yoddha Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan."

Controversies

Previously, Karni Sena had assaulted Bhansali; destroyed 'Padmaavat' set

After Karni Sena, Akhil Bhartiya Kshatriya Mahasabha too raised objection, saying that the present name is an insult to Prithviraj's valor. Whether YRF will change the name of the period drama isn't known yet, as the studio hasn't commented on this. Tracing back, Karni Sena had destroyed the sets of Padmaavat in Rajasthan in 2016, and also physically assaulted its director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Information

Protests stopped when Karni Sena accepted Rajputs' portrayal in 'Padmaavat'

The protests continued even a day ahead of the film's release. Security was beefed up at many places. Eventually, the title was changed from Padmavati to Padmaavat, and protests stopped when Karni Sena accepted that the film showed Rajputs in glorious light.

About

The film 'is a musical love saga,' actor had said

Coming back to the Aaryan-Nadiadwala venture, the actor had shared the film's promo in June that featured his name, alongside the makers'. The leading actress' name isn't known yet. Notably, it's the first project of Aaryan-Nadiadwala together. In a statement, the Luka Chuppi actor said, "Satyanarayan Ki Katha is a musical love saga which brings together a powerhouse of people who're National Award-winning names."