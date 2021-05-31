After 'Padmaavat', Karni Sena's next target is Akshay Kumar's 'Prithviraj'

Akshay Kumar's 'Prithviraj' runs into trouble with Karni Sena over movie title

Yash Raj Films' period drama Prithviraj, based on the life of celebrated emperor Prithviraj Chauhan, has run into trouble with the infamous Karni Sena. The vigilante group has raised objection over the title of the Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar-starrer, and also threatened of consequences if their demands are not met. Earlier, the group had issued a similar threat to epic drama film, Padmaavat.

The Karni Sena has kept some demands for the makers

The president of the Youth Wing of the Karni Sena, Surjeet Singh Rathore has put forth some demands for the makers. These include screening of the film before its release for the Rajput society, and the title of the film be changed to Veer Yoddha Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. He warned that non-compliance will have the same consequences that Sanjay Leela Bhansali faced for Padmaavat.

'What happened to Sanjay Leela Bhansali...,' Karni Sena issues threat

Speaking with a leading daily, Rathore said, "We want the title to be changed to his full name and give respect to him (Prithviraj Chauhan)." While issuing the threat, he added, "If they don't listen to our advice they will have to face the consequences. What happened to Sanjay Leela Bhansali during Padmaavat, makers of this film will have to be prepared for it."

Previously, Karni Sena had assaulted Bhansali; destroyed 'Padmaavat' set

Tracing back, the self-appointed Rajput vigilantes had destroyed the sets of Padmaavat in Rajasthan in 2016, and also physically assaulted Bhansali. They had even threatened to cut off Deepika Padukone's nose. This anger stemmed up because they thought that intimate scenes between Rajput queen Padmaavati and invader Alauddin Khilji were shown in the film. Even after Bhansali clarified, they didn't relent and kept protesting.

Protests stopped when Karni Sena accepted Rajputs' portrayal in 'Padmaavat'

The protests continued even a day ahead of the film's release. Violence and arson were reported from different places including Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP and Gujarat, states that had banned the movie. Security was beefed up in many places. Eventually, the title was changed from Padmavati to Padmaavat, and protests stopped when Karni Sena accepted that the film showed Rajputs only in glorious light.