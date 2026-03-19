Kia Carens Clavis EV gets 6-seat layout, more design packages

Kia has updated its all-electric MPV, the Carens Clavis EV, for the 2026 model year. The new update brings a fresh 6-seater configuration with second-row captain seats, something that was not available before. The new seating option is now available across multiple trims including HTX (E), HTX, HTX+, GTX, GTX+, and X-Line. Despite the addition of this new layout, there is no price difference between the 6- and 7-seater versions of the Carens Clavis EV.

Trim enhancements New GT-Line and X-Line trims for extended range variants Kia has also expanded the Carens Clavis EV line-up with new GT-Line and X-Line trims for the Extended Range variants. The GT-Line variants, including GTX and GTX+, sport a more aggressive look with new alloy wheel designs, lime green brake calipers, and metal pedals. Meanwhile, the X-Line trim offers a rugged look with an exclusive Dark Gun Metal exterior shade and Aurora Black Pearl option.

Feature additions Digital key, battery heating function added to GTX+ and X-Line The GTX+ and X-Line trims of the Carens Clavis EV now come with a digital key and battery heating function. The Standard Range variants also get new 16-inch black aero-optimized alloy wheels. As for pricing, the Carens Clavis EV starts at ₹17.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Standard Range HTK+ 7-seater variant and goes up to ₹24.99 lakh for the top-spec GTX+ and X-Line Extended Range variants.

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