Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will see a theatrical release as planned, co-producer Bhushan Kumar has confirmed. Lead star Kartik Aaryan testing positive for COVID-19 will not be affecting the final date, he said. The shoot had to be halted last week after Aaryan contracted the virus. Makers announced in February that the psychological comedy-thriller will be releasing on November 19, 2021. Here's more on this.

'There's a slight delay but will definitely catch the date'

While speaking with Bollywood Hungama, the T-Series head Kumar accepted there will be a "slight delay" in view of Aaryan testing COVID-19 positive but it won't keep them from meeting their initial deadline. "We will be getting back to shoot soon and will definitely catch the date of November this year," he said. The movie also stars Kiara Advani, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav.

What happened Aaryan's positive result was 'puzzling' as he was 'incredibly cautious'

Reportedly, the film's shoot at Mumbai's Chitra Studio (Powai) was to temporarily pause for two days for a required color change. Aaryan and others were supposed to return after the two-day break. However, while undergoing mandatory tests, Aaryan tested positive, throwing the team off their planned track. As per reports, his result was "puzzling" as he was "incredibly cautious about his sanitization and mask."

COVID-19 guidelines Tabu shot with Aaryan the day before he tested positive

Similar sentiments were also expressed by director Anees Bazmee. "We followed strict COVID guidelines, the entire unit including actors and technicians were tested every night before going on set the next day (sic)," he had added. Tabu was reportedly shooting with Aaryan the day before tested positive. The entire team was then scheduled to undergo tests as a precautionary measure, the director confirmed.

Release Makers initially planned to release the film on July 31