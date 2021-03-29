Late Irrfan Khan's son Babil recently collected two Filmfare Awards conferred posthumously to the legendary actor. The youngster, who is reportedly looking to make his acting debut, was left fuming on the red carpet after some journalists posed unsavory questions to him. He took to Instagram Stories to share his ordeal that seven journalists asked if he was in an inebriated state at the event.

Talking about the alleged incident, Babil wrote about how he "marveled" at the "inquisitive research" by the journalists. "Just wanted to share with you all that I attended the Filmfare Awards yesterday and 7 journalists asked me if I was high just because of the shape of my eyes. Well done, guys. Great inquisitive research that you have conducted..,." an excerpt of his post read.

The youngster also gave a sassy answer to the seven journalists when he said that he will "use that look and make millions in Bollywood." Babil made his displeasure evident writing, "You made me feel so nice by telling me that my natural face looked like I was high." Meanwhile, in a separate post, he also promised to take Indian cinema to new heights.

Separately, Babil also posted pictures and videos of him getting ready for the event on social media. He also revealed he was wearing his father's clothes to attend the awards ceremony and his mother, Sutapa Sikdar, was helping him. He even posted an adorable selfie with his mother before leaving for the event, which also marked his maiden foray at a big Bollywood event.

