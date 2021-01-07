-
07 Jan 2021
On Irrfan's birth anniversary, son Babil shares a heartfelt post
Written byShruti Niraj
Entertainment
Late actor Irrfan Khan, who passed away last year, would have turned 54 today.
On the occasion, his elder son Babil shared an old video of the actor where he can be seen with his wife Sutapa Sikdar and younger son Ayaan.
Khan's son wrote though his family never believed in celebrating birthdays, he could not forget his birthday this time.
Here is more.
Details
Could not forget your birthday this time Baba: Babil
Sharing the old video of Khan on Instagram, Babil wrote, "You never identified with institutions such as contractual marriage and birthday celebrations."
"Perhaps, that is why I don't remember anyone's birthdays because you never remembered mine and never encouraged me to remember yours (sic)."
"But this time I could not forget yours if I tried (sic)," he added in the caption.
Instagram Post
It's your birthday Baba, wrote Babil
Wishes
Mahesh Bhatt and other celebrities on Khan's birth anniversary
Khan's passing was a great loss for the film fraternity.
Director Mahesh Bhatt today shared with TOI, "The sun goes down but its gentle warmth still lingers on the land. Today, on Irrfan's birthday, the memory of him fills me with warmth."
Other celebrities such as Ayushmann Khurrana, Anushka Sharma and filmmaker Ritesh Batra also remembered the late actor on social media.
Information
Khan bid adieu to the world on April 29, 2020
After battling neuroendocrine tumor for two years, the beloved actor left the world on April 29, 2020. He was diagnosed with a colon infection before his death. He breathed his last at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.
Career
Khan's last release was 'Angrezi Medium'
Khan was one of the most celebrated actors of the country, who gave memorable performances in movies such as Paan Singh Tomar, Maqbool, Life in a Metro, The Lunchbox, Piku, and many more.
He had also been a part of several Hollywood projects such as The Namesake, Life of Pi, among others.
He was last seen in Angrezi Medium, which released in March 2020.
Do you know?
Khan's final movie to release this year
Khan's final offering to his countless fans, a movie titled The Song of Scorpions, will be out in early 2021. Written and directed by Anup Singh, the film also stars Golshifteh Farahani, Waheeda Rehman, and Shashank Arora.