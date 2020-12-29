Despite the Madras High Court's order in the matter, music maestro Ilaiyaraaja skipped visiting the Prasad Studios in Saligramam on Monday to collect his belongings. The music composer's lawyer has claimed that Ilaiyraaja was upset that his room had been damaged and his belongings had been moved to a godown by the studio's owners. Here are more details on this.

Details Ilaiyaraaja's lawyer visited the studio on his behalf

Last week, the studio's owners said that though they would not allow Ilaiyaraaja inside the premises of the studio, his representative could visit and collect his belongings. The composer's lawyer, Saravanan, who visited the studio on Ilaiyaraaja's behalf, said that the doors of Ilaiyaraaja's room were damaged and the musical instruments present in the studio have been shifted to a godown.

Quote Illaiyaraaja wanted to see instruments in his room: Saravanan

"We're undertaking work to check the instruments. Ilaiyaraaja wanted to see his instruments in this room for one last time but if the room itself is not there, then what is the point of visiting the studio, as his sorrow will increase," the lawyer added.

Order Madras HC had asked both parties to find mutual solution

Last week, the Madras High Court had advised the music composer not to file a legal suit against the studio if they allow him inside the premises once to collect his belongings. The studio denied Ilaiyaraaja entry to the premises citing security reasons but stated that if the composer wanted, his representative could visit and collect his belongings, which included musical instruments, notes, etc.

Allegations What are Ilaiyaraaja's allegations against the studio?

Ilaiyaraaja has claimed that the Recording Theatre-1 of the Prasad Studios, where he had worked for decades, was destroyed by the current owners of the studio and his belongings were mishandled. He said that the recording room was given to him as an honor by the studio's original owner. He had sued Prasad Studios demanding Rs. 50 lakh in compensation for the alleged damages.

