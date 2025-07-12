Heavy rains disrupt life in Himachal Pradesh, 249 roads closed

Heavy monsoon rains have wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh , leading to the closure of 249 roads across the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow Alert for heavy rainfall in several parts of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday. The alert warns residents and authorities to be cautious as monsoon activity intensifies in the region.

District impact Mandi district worst affected The Mandi district has been the worst affected, with 207 road closures due to landslides. The National Highway 3 (Atari-Leh) is also closed for heavy vehicles between Mandi and Dharampur via Kotli due to the rains. The Chandigarh-Manali national highway was blocked for almost 10 hours after a landslide at Kainchi Mor near Pandoh dam on Friday night.

Weather forecast IMD predicts continued heavy rainfall on July 13 and 14 The IMD has predicted continued heavy rainfall on July 13 and 14. Isolated places in Himachal Pradesh are likely to witness thunderstorms and lightning over the next seven days. In the last 24 hours, Pandoh received 50mm of rain while Bilaspur Sadar recorded 40mm. Mandi and Gohar also witnessed similar precipitation levels, highlighting the intensity of this monsoon spell.

Damage report Monsoon has caused damages worth ₹751 crore Since the monsoon arrived on June 20, Himachal Pradesh has witnessed damages worth ₹751 crore. The rains have also affected 463 power transformers and 781 water supply schemes, according to the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC). The IMD has warned of localized flooding, waterlogging in low-lying areas, traffic disruptions, and minor landslides in vulnerable zones.