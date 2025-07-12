IIM-Calcutta student rape case: Father denies assault, calls it accident
What's the story
The father of the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM-C) student who alleged rape has denied the claims. He said his daughter had fallen from an auto-rickshaw and was not sexually assaulted. "I have spoken to my daughter. She said no one tortured her or misbehaved with her," he told reporters on Saturday. The father also confirmed that his daughter was asked to write something at the police station as part of a complaint, which she did.
Discrepancy
What the victim's father said
The father said he got a call at 9:34pm on Friday that his daughter had fallen out of an auto and lost her senses. He was informed she was admitted to the neurology department of SSKM hospital after being rescued by police. "The police told me they have registered a case and arrested someone," he said, adding his daughter was advised by police to say something during a medical exam, but she did not say what was advised.
Legal proceedings
Accused in police custody till July 19
The accused, Mahaveer Toppannavar alias Parmanand Jain, has been remanded in police custody till July 19. His lawyer claimed he is being framed. The alleged victim had earlier filed a complaint at Haridevpur police station on Friday evening, alleging she was raped by a fellow student in the boys' hostel of the IIM-C campus. Investigations are currently underway into the matter.
Complaint details
Victim's detailed complaint
In her complaint, the woman alleged she was invited to the hostel for a counseling session. She claimed she was offered a drink that she suspected was spiked, after which she lost consciousness. Upon regaining consciousness, she realized she had been sexually assaulted. The woman also alleged that the accused threatened her with serious consequences if she spoke out about the incident.