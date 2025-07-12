IIM-Calcutta student rape case: Father denies assault, calls it accident

The father of the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM-C) student who alleged rape has denied the claims. He said his daughter had fallen from an auto-rickshaw and was not sexually assaulted. "I have spoken to my daughter. She said no one tortured her or misbehaved with her," he told reporters on Saturday. The father also confirmed that his daughter was asked to write something at the police station as part of a complaint, which she did.

Discrepancy What the victim's father said The father said he got a call at 9:34pm on Friday that his daughter had fallen out of an auto and lost her senses. He was informed she was admitted to the neurology department of SSKM hospital after being rescued by police. "The police told me they have registered a case and arrested someone," he said, adding his daughter was advised by police to say something during a medical exam, but she did not say what was advised.

Legal proceedings Accused in police custody till July 19 The accused, Mahaveer Toppannavar alias Parmanand Jain, has been remanded in police custody till July 19. His lawyer claimed he is being framed. The alleged victim had earlier filed a complaint at Haridevpur police station on Friday evening, alleging she was raped by a fellow student in the boys' hostel of the IIM-C campus. Investigations are currently underway into the matter.