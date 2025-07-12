Page Loader
IIM-Calcutta student rape case: Father denies assault, calls it accident
IIM-Calcutta student rape case: Father denies assault, calls it accident
The woman had earlier filed a police complaint

By Snehil Singh
Jul 12, 2025
06:03 pm
What's the story

The father of the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM-C) student who alleged rape has denied the claims. He said his daughter had fallen from an auto-rickshaw and was not sexually assaulted. "I have spoken to my daughter. She said no one tortured her or misbehaved with her," he told reporters on Saturday. The father also confirmed that his daughter was asked to write something at the police station as part of a complaint, which she did.

Discrepancy

What the victim's father said

The father said he got a call at 9:34pm on Friday that his daughter had fallen out of an auto and lost her senses. He was informed she was admitted to the neurology department of SSKM hospital after being rescued by police. "The police told me they have registered a case and arrested someone," he said, adding his daughter was advised by police to say something during a medical exam, but she did not say what was advised.

Legal proceedings

Accused in police custody till July 19

The accused, Mahaveer Toppannavar alias Parmanand Jain, has been remanded in police custody till July 19. His lawyer claimed he is being framed. The alleged victim had earlier filed a complaint at Haridevpur police station on Friday evening, alleging she was raped by a fellow student in the boys' hostel of the IIM-C campus. Investigations are currently underway into the matter.

Complaint details

Victim's detailed complaint

In her complaint, the woman alleged she was invited to the hostel for a counseling session. She claimed she was offered a drink that she suspected was spiked, after which she lost consciousness. Upon regaining consciousness, she realized she had been sexually assaulted. The woman also alleged that the accused threatened her with serious consequences if she spoke out about the incident.