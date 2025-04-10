What's the story

Jean-Claude Van Damme's agent Patrick Goavec has publicly denied allegations of sex trafficking against the actor.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Goavec called the claims "grotesque and non-existent," adding that they are "as absurd as they are unfounded."

The allegations revolve around Van Damme's supposed involvement with women trafficked by a criminal group led by Morel Bolea during an event in Cannes.