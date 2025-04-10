Jean-Claude Van Damme's calls sex trafficking allegations 'absurd'
What's the story
Jean-Claude Van Damme's agent Patrick Goavec has publicly denied allegations of sex trafficking against the actor.
Speaking to PEOPLE, Goavec called the claims "grotesque and non-existent," adding that they are "as absurd as they are unfounded."
The allegations revolve around Van Damme's supposed involvement with women trafficked by a criminal group led by Morel Bolea during an event in Cannes.
Charges
Details of the allegations against Van Damme
The Romanian Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) received a criminal complaint alleging the Street Fighter star knowingly engaged in sexual relations with women trafficked by a criminal group led by Bolea.
The complaint claims that during a Van Damme-organized event in Cannes, he received five Romanian women as a "gift," fully aware they were from a trafficking group.
Investigation
Witness accounts and legal proceedings
Attorney Adrian Cuculis, who represents one of the alleged victims, said the women were in a vulnerable state and suspected exploitation.
A witness who claimed to have seen the incident shared their account with prosecutors, following which a DIICOT investigation was launched.
Cuculis told Antena 3 CNN, "Several Romanians currently being investigated for forming a criminal group and pimping, allegedly offered Jean-Claude Van Damme five Romanian women...for him to have sexual relations with."
Investigation
This is part of a larger human trafficking investigation
Cuculis revealed that the incident is part of a larger human trafficking and minor trafficking investigation that began in 2020 by the Prosecutor's Office in Romania.
The next step in the case involves the High Court of Cassation in France authorizing criminal proceedings, after which identified suspects will be summoned to Romania to give statements.