Neil Young fears US ban after criticizing Donald Trump
What's the story
Renowned musician Neil Young fears he may be barred from the United States due to recent trends affecting individuals who have criticized former President Donald Trump.
In a post on his website Neil Young Archives, the 79-year-old artist, who is a dual Canadian-American citizen, expressed fears of being detained and deported after his European tour later this year.
The article notes a recent trend of people being detained and deported upon US entry.
Tour concerns
'If I am barred, can't play my USA tour'
Young's European tour is set for June and July, his first performances on the continent in six years. He will return to the US in August.
However, he was worried about being barred from re-entry into the US after his tour.
"If I come back from Europe and am barred, can't play my USA tour, all of the folks who bought tickets will not be able to come to a concert by me," he wrote.
Protest history
Young's history of protest against Trump
Young has a longstanding history of protesting against Trump. In 2015, he objected to the then-presidential candidate using his track Rockin' In the Free World during a campaign launch and subsequently initiated a lawsuit to prevent Trump from using his music.
Upon obtaining US citizenship in 2020, while Trump was still in office, he wrote an open letter calling the president "a disgrace to my country."
Young reiterated his stance on his website, questioning the implications for freedom of speech.
Detention incidents
Recent incidents of detention and deportation in the US
Notably, in the past few weeks, several individuals who publicly criticized the Trump administration have been detained and deported upon entering the US. These include the UK punk band Subs and a French scientist.
Since then, Canada and multiple European countries have updated their travel advice for the US.
Nations like Denmark, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Finland have stressed stricter US immigration laws and gender rules.