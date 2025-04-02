What's the story

The much-awaited Telugu movie, Peddi, headlined by Ram Charan, has reportedly created a record in the music industry.

The audio rights of the movie were bought by the famous music label T-Series for an unbelievable ₹25 crore, making it the highest-ever musical deal in Charan's career.

According to a Gulte report, the deal covers all languages, highlighting the film's pan-India appeal.