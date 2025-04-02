'Peddi' sets record with ₹25 crore audio deal in Tollywood
What's the story
The much-awaited Telugu movie, Peddi, headlined by Ram Charan, has reportedly created a record in the music industry.
The audio rights of the movie were bought by the famous music label T-Series for an unbelievable ₹25 crore, making it the highest-ever musical deal in Charan's career.
According to a Gulte report, the deal covers all languages, highlighting the film's pan-India appeal.
Production details
'Peddi' features a star-studded cast and crew
Peddi has a star-studded cast, including Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma in pivotal roles.
Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film is being crafted on a grand scale. Vriddhi Cinemas is producing the movie, with Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writing serving as presenters.
The music of the film is being composed by the legendary AR Rahman.
Release date
'Peddi' to be released next year
Peddi is scheduled to be released next year. Charan's fans are eagerly looking forward to a power-packed glimpse of the film, which will be released on Sunday, coinciding with Sri Rama Navami.
The first look posters of the film have already created a lot of buzz, as they revealed the RRR star in a fierce and rugged look.
One poster shows him in a rustic stadium under floodlights, holding a bat, while the other captures him lighting a beedi.
Twitter Post
Take a look at Charan's 'Peddi' avatar
Happy Birthday my Dear @AlwaysRamCharan Sir...— BuchiBabuSana (@BuchiBabuSana) March 27, 2025
In one word you are Gold Sir 🤍🤍🤍🤍
Tqq for everything Sir 🙏🏼🙏🤗🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/aNc1QLGU8q