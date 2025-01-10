What's the story

The much-anticipated pan-Indian drama Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, was released in theaters on Friday.

However, fans were left disappointed to learn that the film's popular song NaaNaa Hyraanaa has been temporarily removed due to technical issues.

The makers of the film took to social media to announce the news, citing "technical challenges encountered during the processing of infrared images in the initial prints" as the reason for its removal.