'Game Changer' released without 'NaaNaa Hyraanaa' song: Here's why
What's the story
The much-anticipated pan-Indian drama Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, was released in theaters on Friday.
However, fans were left disappointed to learn that the film's popular song NaaNaa Hyraanaa has been temporarily removed due to technical issues.
The makers of the film took to social media to announce the news, citing "technical challenges encountered during the processing of infrared images in the initial prints" as the reason for its removal.
Song's return
'NaaNaa Hyraanaa' to return on January 14
The team behind Game Changer assured fans that they're working hard to fix the issue and intend to reintroduce the song by next week.
In a social media post, they wrote, "Rest assured, we are diligently working toward adding the song back in the missing content, which will be available starting January 14th."
The post also expressed excitement for fans to watch the song in theaters with Charan and Advani.
Song details
'NaaNaa Hyraanaa': A unique blend of technology and music
NaaNaa Hyraanaa, aka Jaana Hairaan Sa in Hindi, is a romantic melody shot in New Zealand. It is the first Indian song to be shot on an infrared camera.
The song has been sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Karthik, written by Saraswatiputra Ramajogayya Sastry, and choreographed by Bosco Martis.
Though it was taken down temporarily, the song has already won hearts with its soothing music and rhythm.
Film overview
'Game Changer': A political thriller with a star-studded cast
Written by Karthik Subbaraj, Game Changer is a political thriller with an ensemble cast of Anjali, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Jayaram, Naveen Chandra, and Prakash Raj.
The film's soundtrack includes four songs: Jagarandi, Raa Macha Macha, NaaNaa Hyraanaa (Jaana Hairaan Sa in Hindi), and Dhop.
Despite several controversies ahead of its release—including a possible red card in Tamil Nadu over director Shankar-Lyca Productions issues—the film has been received well by audiences.