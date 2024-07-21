In short Simplifying... In short Telugu cinema fans are in for a treat with back-to-back releases of Ram Charan's 'Game Changer' and his father Chiranjeevi's 'Vishwambhara'.

'Game Changer' is set for a December release, while 'Vishwambhara' is expected to hit theaters on January 10, 2025.

Charan is also working on two more projects, 'RC16' with Janhvi Kapoor and 'RC17', promising a thrilling cinematic journey for his fans.

Anticipation builds for 'Game Changer'

Ram Charan's 'Game Changer' teaser may arrive on this date

By Isha Sharma 01:12 pm Jul 21, 202401:12 pm

What's the story In 2022, Ram Charan was seen in two films: RRR and Acharya and didn't have any release in 2023.﻿ Now, the wait is almost over with his action drama Game Changer. Directed by Shankar Shanmugam, it also stars Kiara Advani and is nearing the end of its production. A report by 123Telugu suggests that the film's first teaser may drop on August 15, coinciding with Independence Day. However, no official confirmation has been made yet.

New release

Chiranjeevi's 'Vishwambhara' adds to fans' excitement

In addition to Game Changer, Telugu cinema fans are also eagerly anticipating the release of Vishwambhara, a socio-fantasy drama featuring Charan's father and superstar Chiranjeevi. Directed by Vassishta Mallidi, the film's makers are planning a special glimpse release on Chiranjeevi's birthday, August 22, reported 123Telugu. If these announcements come to pass, it would mean a double treat for the father-son duo's fans.

Schedule

Back-to-Back releases promise double excitement

Both Game Changer and Vishwambhara are set to hit theaters within a month of each other, promising a double dose of excitement for fans. Game Changer is aiming for a December release while Vishwambhara is slated for January 10, 2025. Charan is also working on RC16 with Janhvi Kapoor, which will be directed by Buchi Babu Sana. It will also feature Vijay Sethupathi and Shiva Rajkumar. He will follow it up with RC17, directed by Pushpa fame Sukumar.