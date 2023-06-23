Entertainment

Ram Charan-Upasana pose with newborn daughter after getting discharged

Written by Aikantik Bag June 23, 2023 | 04:22 pm 1 min read

Ram Charan-Upasana pose with baby girl

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela welcomed their first child on Tuesday. The mother and the child got discharged on Friday from Apollo Hospital. The couple posed with the baby girl for the paparazzi, too. Fans were super excited for the RRR actor and his entrepreneur-wife as they welcomed the child after 11 years of their marriage. Charan spoke about the baby's health, too.

Festivities and celebrations for 'little mega princess'

In the media interaction, Charan informed that both Upasana and the baby girl are doing well. Ever since the baby was born, the Konidela household had started the festivities with crackers, dhols, and distributing freebies. Grandfather Chiranjeevi took to Twitter and expressed his happiness and welcomed the "little mega princess." The couple and the baby headed to Chiranjeevi's house, Jubilee after being discharged.

