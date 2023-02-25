Entertainment

'RRR' clinches 4 honors at Hollywood Critics Association Awards

'RRR' clinches 4 honors at Hollywood Critics Association Awards

Written by Isha Sharma Feb 25, 2023, 11:56 am 2 min read

'RRR' has won four awards at HCA Awards

SS Rajamouli's RRR has roared once again! After earning plaudits at the prestigious Golden Globe Awards and several other international award ceremonies, the large-scale action period drama has now floored the US critics once again. The Ram Charan-Jr. NTR starrer clinched four awards at the recently concluded Hollywood Critics Association Awards, where it was in contention with several American films. Congratulations to the team!

Why does this story matter?

Not only has RRR put Indian cinema on the global map, but it has also won praise from several leading filmmakers and actors from around the world, who have lauded it for its music, background score, action sequences, and performances.

For instance, Steven Spielberg, James Cameron, the Russo brothers, James Gunn, and Daniel Kwan have heaped praises on RRR and batted for it internationally.

These are 4 categories 'RRR' has won in

RRR won awards in four categories—Best International Film, Best Action Film, Best Stunts, and Best Original Song (Naatu Naatu)—at the Hollywood Critics Association Awards Charan was also one of the presenters during the evening. In his acceptance speech, Rajamouli thanked "the whole team" and said that "this recognition means a lot not just to me and my film but to the Indian film industry."

Can 'Naatu Naatu' win Oscar now?

The next stop for the team of RRR is, of course, the Academy Awards, and the makers are looking at breaking India's jinx at the mecca of global cinema. RRR has earned a nod for Naatu Naatu in the Best Original Song category, though it got shockingly snubbed in the Best Director and Best Picture categories. Nonetheless, Indians' hopes are still high.

'RRR 2' is on cards, too!

A few months ago, Rajamouli revealed that the phantasmagorical extravaganza would spawn a sequel, though he didn't reveal by when audiences can expect the film. He said, "My father (V Vijayendra Prasad) is the story writer for all my films. We discussed a bit about RRR 2, and he's working on the story (sic)." Both the lead actors are expected to reprise their roles.

Poll What else would you like to know about 'RRR'?