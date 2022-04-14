Entertainment

5 expensive, swanky cars owned by Telugu star Ram Charan

Telugu star Ram Charan owns some real pretty cars!

Ram Charan is one of the top actors of the Telugu film industry. Sitting atop a stellar net worth of Rs. 1,300 crore (approximately), Charan, son of megastar Chiranjeevi, leads quite a lavish life. Naturally, he splashes a part of his income to build an attractive fleet of expensive cars. Let's explore further on the four-wheelers he owns and also their prices.

#1 Mercedes Maybach GLS 600

In September last year, Charan bought a Mercedes Maybach GLS 600, which reportedly cost him Rs. 4 crore. Portals posted photos of him buying the car, posing with a model key, and driving the beast. Reports said that he got personal customizations done on his luxury car, which spiked the price. The car is otherwise priced at Rs. 2.43 crore (all prices ex-showroom).

#2 Rolls-Royce Phantom

On Chiranjeevi's 59th birthday, Charan gifted him a Rolls-Royce Phantom. The British luxury car was bought by paying a whopping Rs. 3.34 crore, reports suggest. Some portals also indicated that the price is actually Rs. 7 crore. Charan even thoughtfully got Chiranjeevi's signature '1111' as registration number. Notably, Phantom is sold to a handful of people and the owner's status determines that.

#3 Aston Martin V8 Vantage

Touted as an engineering masterpiece, Aston Martin V8 Vantage is a popular British car. You would spot the stylish four-wheeler in many James Bond movies. Charan is one of the first Telugu actors to own an Aston Martin. Reportedly, the car costs approximately Rs. 2-3 crore in India. Rumors say that Charan received the supercar from his in-laws as a wedding anniversary gift!

#4 Range Rover Autobiography

One of the world's most luxurious off-roaders occupies a place in Charan's garage. Yes, we are talking of the super expensive British car Range Rover Autobiography. He reportedly brought it for Rs. 3.5 crore (roughly) in 2014. And, he was the first and only owner of this car in Andhra Pradesh back then. The car is powered by a supercharged 5.0-litre V8 petrol engine.

#5 Ferrari Portofino

Last September, a photo featuring Charan and Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh sitting atop a red car and discussing something went viral. That sleek red car is Charan's Ferrari Portofino. It costs about Rs. 4.02 crore and is considered as an exotic speed machine. Auto experts also said it is less fierce and is not a track oriented car, which Ferrari is known for.