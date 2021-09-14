Five actors who are proud owners of Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 came to India way back in June, and it was the first ever Maybach-branded SUV, which was unveiled last October. The beast comes with an eye-catching design, a ritzy and feature-rich cabin, and runs on a 4.0-liter V8 engine. As soon as it got launched in the country, several celebrities lined up to buy this luxurious four-wheeler. Let's dig deep.

Number 1

Telugu superstar Ram Charan bought the car's customized version

Telugu superstar Ram Charan became the latest cinestar to buy this swanky beast, albeit a customized version. It cost him a stunning Rs. 4cr. Photos of him buying the black car floated on social media a few days back. This is the latest addition to the Dhruva actor's fleet that comprises Aston Martin V8 Vantage, Range Rover Autobiography, and Rolls Royce Phantom among others.

Number 2

Kriti Sanon: Bollywood's first actress to bring this car?

Before him, Raabta actress Kriti Sanon treated herself with a new Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic SUV, to celebrate the success of her latest venture, Mimi. The price of the handsome vehicle is Rs 2.43cr (all prices ex-showroom), which is said to be one of the most opulent SUVs in the world. This latest buy reportedly made her Bollywood's first actress to bring this car.

Number 3

Arjun Kapoor bought its sleek blue version last week

Her Panipat co-star is also a proud owner of a Mercedes-Mayback GLS 600. Arjun Kapoor bought the sleek blue version of the car, which was delivered to him by a Mumbai-based car dealer last week. News has it that showrooms have exhausted the first lot, but the next lot will only get dispatched next year. Before this, Kapoor bought a Land Rover Defender 110.

Number 4

Ranveer Singh bought the car as his birthday gift

Soon after the car was launched, Ranveer Singh bought it as a birthday gift to himself. Like Kapoor, he too bought the car's blue edition. Whether it was customized or not, which brings up the cost of a vehicle, is not clear, but this car got added to Singh's envious collection comprising a Lamborghini Urus, Aston Martin Rapide S, and Audi Q5, among others.

Number 5

Ayushmann Khurrana bought it in the same month as Singh

Ayushmann Khurrana, who turned a year vibrant today, bought Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 in July, the same month as Singh. The Andhadhun star is the owner of a black version of the SUV, which he bought when the manufacturer apparently didn't offer any option or/and customization. At the time of launch, 50 units were brought to India, all of which were sold out.