Will batters be challenged in upcoming WI-AUS Day-Night Test?  

The highly anticipated day-night Test match between West Indies and Australia is set to take place at Sabina Park, starting July 13. This will be the first time the ground is hosting a pink-ball game, and only the second such contest in the Caribbean after Sri Lanka's match in Barbados (2018). This is Australia's first day-night Test away from home, with their only defeat coming against West Indies at the Gabba. Notably, Australia are 2-0 up in the three-match series.

Player insights Starc and King's views on pitch Mitchell Starc, Australia's star pink-ball bowler with 74 wickets at an average of 18.14, expressed his anticipation for the match. He said there could be "a few things going on at night with the pink Dukes," after batting against it on Wednesday. West Indies batter Brandon King also shared his views on Sabina Park's pitch, calling it "usually a balanced wicket" that offers something for both bowlers and batters.

Match preparations Floodlights installation at Sabina Park The installation of floodlights at Sabina Park was completed just in time, despite facing several delays. They are lower than most around the world but meet or exceed all brightness (Lux) requirements. There are some darker areas near the boundaries in front of Kingston Cricket Club and at Courtney Walsh End, but Starc said Australians didn't have any major issues with them.

DYK Incredible record in D/N Tests Day-Night Tests were introduced in 2015 with a game between Australia and New Zealand. As the pink ball is known to swing more, the challenge for batters is stiffer. And Australia have an incredible record in Day-Night Tests, winning 12 of their 13 games. They have defeated England (3), India (2), New Zealand (2), Pakistan (2), South Africa, Sri Lanka, and West Indies. WI broke their streak with an emphatic win in Gabba last year.