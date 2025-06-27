1st Test, Travis Head slams successive fifties versus WI: Stats

Travis Head played another vital knock in the ongoing 1st Test versus West Indies at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. After hitting a solid 59 in the 1st innings, Head played his part for Australia with a 95-ball 61 in the 3rd innings. Once again, he was part of resurrecting Australia's innings, building a 102-run stand alongside Beau Webster before perishing. Here are further details.

Knock Head plays a quality knock Australia were reduced to 65/4 after 25 overs. Webster joined Head in the middle and saw out Day 2 (92/4). The two resumed Day 3 and made sure they built upon the stand. In the 47th over of Australia's innings, Head reached his fifty with a four. Both batters continued to frustrate the Windies with their stand before Head perished to Shamar Joseph.

Runs 20th Test fifty for Head; 3rd versus WI Head's knock of 61 was laced with 8 fours. With twin fifties in this match, he has raced to race to 3,859 runs from 58 matches (97 innings) at 42.40. In addition to 9 tons, he owns 20 fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 5 matches versus West Indies (8 innings), Head owns 551 runs at 78.71. This was his 3rd fifty (100s: 2).