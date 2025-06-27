1st Test, Travis Head slams successive fifties versus WI: Stats
What's the story
Travis Head played another vital knock in the ongoing 1st Test versus West Indies at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. After hitting a solid 59 in the 1st innings, Head played his part for Australia with a 95-ball 61 in the 3rd innings. Once again, he was part of resurrecting Australia's innings, building a 102-run stand alongside Beau Webster before perishing. Here are further details.
Knock
Head plays a quality knock
Australia were reduced to 65/4 after 25 overs. Webster joined Head in the middle and saw out Day 2 (92/4). The two resumed Day 3 and made sure they built upon the stand. In the 47th over of Australia's innings, Head reached his fifty with a four. Both batters continued to frustrate the Windies with their stand before Head perished to Shamar Joseph.
Runs
20th Test fifty for Head; 3rd versus WI
Head's knock of 61 was laced with 8 fours. With twin fifties in this match, he has raced to race to 3,859 runs from 58 matches (97 innings) at 42.40. In addition to 9 tons, he owns 20 fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 5 matches versus West Indies (8 innings), Head owns 551 runs at 78.71. This was his 3rd fifty (100s: 2).
Do you know?
8th fifty away for Head in Tests
Head slammed his 8th fifty in away Tests (home of opposition). He has 1,166 runs from 22 matches (40 innings) at 31-plus average. This was his 22nd away Test.