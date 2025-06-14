What's the story

Australian skipper Pat Cummins fought valiantly for his side in the final of the ICC World Test Championship.

However, it ended in a losing cause as South Africa beat the Aussies by 5 wickets to clinch the 2023-25 title on Saturday at Lord's.

Chasing 282, SA got the job done on Day 4.

Notably, Cummins was supreme for Australia throughout their campaign. Here's more.