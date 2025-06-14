Pat Cummins finishes as the highest wicket-taker in WTC 2023-25
What's the story
Australian skipper Pat Cummins fought valiantly for his side in the final of the ICC World Test Championship.
However, it ended in a losing cause as South Africa beat the Aussies by 5 wickets to clinch the 2023-25 title on Saturday at Lord's.
Chasing 282, SA got the job done on Day 4.
Notably, Cummins was supreme for Australia throughout their campaign. Here's more.
Final
7 wickets for Cummins in the final
In SA's first innings, Cummins bagged 6/28 from 18.1 overs. He clocked six maidens.
It helped Australia bowl SA out for 138 after Australia scored 212 in the 1st innings.
And then in the 4th innings of the match, Cummins bowled his heart out. He took 1/59 from 17 overs.
His only wicket was that of SA skipper Temba Bavuma (66).
Record
Highest wicket-taker in WTC 2023-25
Cummins finished as the top wicket-taker in the 2023-25 edition of the WTC.
As per ESPNcricinfo, he claimed 80 scalps from 18 matches at 23.48.
He managed 6 five-wicket hauls and four four-wicket hauls. His 6/28 in the final was his best performance.
India's Jasprit Bumrah and Australia's Mitchell Starc followed Cummins with 77 scalps each in the just concluded edition.
Do you know?
207 scalps in WTC
Across three editions of the WTC, Cummins owns 207 scalps from 48 games at 22.28 from 90 innings. In addition to 10 five-wicket hauls, he has picked one 10-wicket match haul. Cummins is one of the two bowlers with 200-plus wickets (also Nathan Lyon, 210).
Numbers
301 wickets for Cummins in Tests
Cummins has raced to 301 wickets from 68 matches. He averages 22.20.
He has claimed 14 five-wicket hauls and two 10-wicket match hauls.
In 9 matches versus the Proteas, Cummins has picked 48 scalps at 18.31. He took his 4th five-wicket haul versus South Africa.
Meanwhile, in 12 matches on English soil, he has claimed 58 scalps.