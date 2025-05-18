IPL 2025, LSG vs SRH: Presenting key player battles
What's the story
The 61st match of IPL 2025 will see Lucknow Super Giants host Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Ekana Stadium on May 19.
The Super Giants, who are placed seventh in the standings, desperately need a win. A defeat would knock them out of the playoff race.
Meanwhile, SRH have already been eliminated.
Several riveting player battles are on the cards. Here are a few of them.
#1
Pat Cummins vs Nicholas Pooran
The match-up between SRH skipper Pat Cummins and LSG dasher Nicholas Pooran is one to watch out for.
Cummins recently bounced back after taking three wickets against Delhi Capitals. He has the propensity to produce breakthroughs at crucial junctures.
Meanwhile, Pooran has been the backbone of LSG' batting line-up this season.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Cummins has dismissed Pooran once in six T20 innings. Besides, the latter strikes at 143.75 in this battle.
#2
Ishan Kishan vs Ravi Bishnoi
LSG spinner Ravi Bishnoi will want to continue his exploits against Ishan Kishan, who struck a century on debut for SRH.
However, the latter has been in a downward spiral ever since.
As per ESPNcricinfo, across seven T20 innings, Bishnoi has dismissed Kishan four times.
The southpaw averages 8.25, with his strike-rate being 91.66. He has scored 33 runs from 36 balls.
#3
Heinrich Klaasen vs Digvesh Singh Rathi
Another key battle could between SRH dasher Heinrich Klaasen and LSG leg-spinner Digvesh Singh Rathi.
Rathi has been a consistent wicket-taker for LSG this season. He has taken 12 wickets at 29.66 in IPL 2025
On the other hand, Klaasen is known for his formidable strokes against spinners in T20 cricket.
According to ESPNcricinfo, Klaasen has a strike-rate of 173.69 against spin in the format.