What's the story

The 61st match of IPL 2025 will see Lucknow Super Giants host Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Ekana Stadium on May 19.

The Super Giants, who are placed seventh in the standings, desperately need a win. A defeat would knock them out of the playoff race.

Meanwhile, SRH have already been eliminated.

Several riveting player battles are on the cards. Here are a few of them.