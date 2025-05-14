Mustafizur Rahman's IPL 2025 participation hinges on NOC from BCB
What's the story
Delhi Capitals have signed Bangladeshi pacer, Mustafizur Rahman, as a replacement for Australian opener Jake Fraser-McGurk in IPL 2025.
Fraser-McGurk has pulled out of the tournament for personal reasons.
This will be Rahman's return to the franchise after his previous two stints in 2022 and 2023.
As per reports, the contract is said to be worth ₹6 crore.
However, the Bangladesh Cricket Board is yet to issue a No Objection Certificate to the pacer for his IPL participation.
Participation uncertainty
Rahman's participation hinges on BCB's NOC
As mentioned. despite the signing, Rahman's participation in IPL 2025 remains uncertain as he is committed to the Bangladesh national team and doesn't have a NOC from the BCB.
"He is with the national team, flying to UAE for T20I series," BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury stated, as per Cricbuzz.
This could potentially clash with Rahman's immediate availability for IPL matches.
Bangladesh and UAE will square up for 2 T20I games on May 17 and May 19.
Performance history
Rahman's impressive IPL and international record
Rahman has an impressive IPL record, having made his debut with Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016, where he won the Emerging Player award.
Rahman has also previously represented DC in the 2022 and 2023 seasons. During his time with the team, he took nine wickets.
Overall, he owns 61 scalps from 57 IPL matches at 28.88.
His international T20I record is equally impressive with 132 scalps from 106 games.
If cleared to play, he will join fellow left-arm pacers Mitchell Starc and T Natarajan in DC's bowling lineup.
Emotional toll
Fraser-McGurk steps down after Dharamsala evacuation
Fraser-McGurk's decision to step down comes after the emotional toll of the mid-match evacuation in Dharamsala amid regional tensions.
His coach, Shanon Young, said the 23-year-old was "shaken more than most," considering his age and inexperience in such high-pressure situations.
Despite the challenges, Delhi Capitals remain in contention for a playoff spot with three crucial matches left against GT, MI, and PBKS.
Form
Fraser-McGurk suffered for DC in IPL 2025
Fraser-McGurk's performance was abysmal for DC this season, making him dispensable by mid-season.
He opened in DC's first six matches but scored in single digits in five of them, with a highest score of 38 in an overall tally of 55 runs before being benched.
Overall, he has scored 385 runs from 15 IPL games at 25.66. He owns 4 fifties with all of them coming last season.