What's the story

Delhi Capitals have signed Bangladeshi pacer, Mustafizur Rahman, as a replacement for Australian opener Jake Fraser-McGurk in IPL 2025.

Fraser-McGurk has pulled out of the tournament for personal reasons.

This will be Rahman's return to the franchise after his previous two stints in 2022 and 2023.

As per reports, the contract is said to be worth ₹6 crore.

However, the Bangladesh Cricket Board is yet to issue a No Objection Certificate to the pacer for his IPL participation.